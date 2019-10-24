Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019

WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
24.10.2019 | 06:53
Equinor ASA: Information relating to dividend for third quarter 2019

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for third quarter 2019.

  • Dividend amount: 0.26
  • Declared currency: USD
  • Last day including rights: 17 February 2020
  • Ex-date: 18 February 2020
  • Record date: 19 February 2020
  • Payment date: 27 February 2020
  • Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 25 February 2020.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


