Lockheed Martin deploys the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as an engineering and manufacturing planning toolset

Multi-year collaboration aims to speed timelines and improve efficiencies of next generation products

Digital experience platform approach drives advances in complex, sophisticated aircraft innovation

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced that Lockheed Martin is deploying the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to support its digital engineering initiatives. Through this multi-year collaboration between the two companies, Lockheed Martin aims to build a digital thread that extends from design through manufacturing for its next generation airplanes and helicopters.

Lockheed Martin is using a variety of industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as part of a larger suite of digital engineering tools. The company's Aeronautics and Rotary and Mission Systems business areas are utilizing the platform for 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions in a comprehensive digital environment intended to enhance collaboration, agility and speed.

"The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will facilitate Lockheed Martin's digital engineering goals and help optimize their product engineering with an integrated platform approach," said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "This approach lends flexibility to extremely complex programs and drives the advances in sophisticated aircraft innovation that are defining the 21st century of the aerospace industry. Companies like Lockheed Martin can quickly execute comprehensive, multidisciplinary processes to help speed timelines and improve efficiencies on major program deliveries."

