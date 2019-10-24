The 2019 "New Growth Drivers" Qingdao Fair was Held on October 19-21

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 "New Growth Drivers" Qingdao Fair was held at the Qingdao International Convention Center on October 19-21, 2019.



The fair was co-hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shandong Sub-council, the Shandong Development and Reform Commission, the Department of Science & Technology of Shandong Province, the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, and others, and with the support of the China Chamber of International Commerce and the Japan External Trade Organization.



Based on the theme "Innovation Encourages Growth Drivers, Cooperation Promotes Development" and with the objective of promoting the transformation of new and old growth drivers, this fair sought to build a comprehensive show platform of plan, achievement and policy for Shandong's new and old growth drivers. This was effected through achievement displays, plan displays, product displays, technology displays, special promotions, project releases, and intermediary consultations.



The fair was spread over 23,700 sqm, and included exhibitions, displays, conferences and forums. The exhibitions and displays were organized into a theme exhibition area, five industry exhibition areas, and four special exhibition areas.



The forums -- the Shandong New and Old Growth Driver Transformation Major Project Release and the Intermediary Fair for International Cooperation in the intelligent manufacturing field -- were held to enable the sharing of information about new developments and achievements in intelligent manufacturing and to explore cooperation opportunities.



346 enterprises participated in the fair, including 12 of the world's top 500 enterprises, and 15 of China's top 500 enterprises, many industry leaders, as well as players from so-called unicorn companies and gazelle companies.