PR No: C2923C STMicroelectronics Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results -- Q3 net revenues $2.55 billion; gross margin 37.9%; operating margin 13.1%; net income $302 million -- YTD net revenues $6.80 billion; gross margin 38.4%; operating margin 10.9%; net income $640 million -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q4 net revenues up about 5.0% Q/Q and gross margin of about 38.2% Geneva, October 24, 2019 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information). ST reported third quarter net revenues of $2.55 billion, gross margin of 37.9%, operating margin of 13.1%, and net income of $302 million or $0.34 diluted earnings per share. Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented: -- "Third quarter net revenues grew 17.5% sequentially, above the mid-point of our guidance of 15.3%, driven by engaged customer programs and new products in, as expected, a soft legacy automotive and industrial market. -- "Our third quarter operating margin was 13.1% and we returned to positive free cash flow while investing in key programs for our growth over the mid-term. -- "ST's fourth quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues to grow sequentially about 5.0%, translating into year-over-year growth of about 1.2%; gross margin is expected to be about 38.2%, including about 120 basis points of unsaturation charges. -- "For the full year 2019, we expect net revenues at the mid-point to be about $9.48 billion, accompanied by a double-digit operating margin performance." Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) (US$ m, except per share data) Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 Q/Q Y/Y --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------- Net Revenues $2,553 $2,173 $2,522 17.5% 1.2% --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------- Gross Profit $967 $830 $1,003 16.4% (3.6) % --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------- Gross Margin 37.9% 38.2% 39.8% (30) bps (190) bps --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------- Operating Income $336 $196 $398 70.8% (15.6) % --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------- Operating Margin 13.1% 9.0% 15.8% 410 bps (270) bps --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------- Net Income $302 $160 $369 88.5% (18.3) % --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.34 $0.18 $0.41 88.9% (17.1) % --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------- Third Quarter 2019 Summary Review Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ Q3 Q2 Q3 m) 2019 2019 2018 Q/Q Y/Y ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) $894 $885 $901 1.1% (0.8)% ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) $968 $694 $899 39.4% 7.7% ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) $688 $591 $719 16.3% (4.3)% ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Others $3 $3 $3 - - ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Total Net Revenues $2,553 $2,173 $2,522 17.5% 1.2% ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Net revenues totaled $2.55 billion. On a sequential basis revenues increased 17.5%, 220 basis points better than the mid-point of the Company's guidance. On a year-over-year basis, third quarter net revenues increased 1.2% as the Company recorded higher sales in Imaging, Analog, Power Discrete and MEMS largely offset by lower Digital ICs, Automotive and Microcontrollers sales. On a year-over-year basis, sales to OEMs increased 7.2%, while Distribution decreased 11.6%. Gross profit totaled $967 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.6%. Gross margin of 37.9% decreased 190 basis points year-over-year, mainly impacted by price pressure and unsaturation charges. Third quarter gross margin was 40 basis points higher than the mid-point of the Company's guidance, mainly due to a lower level of unsaturation charges. Third quarter gross margin includes about 110 basis points of unsaturation charges. Operating income decreased 15.6% to $336 million, compared to $398 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company's operating margin decreased 270 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 13.1% of net revenues, compared to 15.8% in the 2018 third quarter. By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter: Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG): -- Revenue increased in Power Discrete and decreased in Automotive. -- Operating profit decreased by 34.5% to $76 million. Operating margin was 8.5% compared to 12.8%. Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS): -- Revenue increased in Imaging, Analog and MEMS. -- Operating profit increased by 26.1% to $198 million. Operating margin was 20.5% compared to 17.5%. Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG): -- Revenue decreased in both Microcontrollers and Digital ICs. -- Operating profit decreased by 9.2% to $108 million. Operating margin was 15.7% compared to 16.6%. Net income and diluted earnings per share decreased to $302 million and $0.34, respectively, compared to $369 million and $0.41, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights Trailing 12 Months ------------- -------- -------- --------- -------------------------------- Q3 Q2 Q3 TTM (US$ m) 2019 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 2018(1) Change ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- Net cash from operating activities $429 $324 $373 $1,749 $1,775 (1.5)% ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) $170 $(67) $114 $399 $314 27.1% ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- (1) Q3 2018 trailing 12 months includes 2017 amounts that have been adjusted to reflect the reclassification as operating cash flows of the implied interest paid in the settlement of our convertible bonds. Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $244 million in the third quarter and $937 million for the year-to-date period. In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $242 million. Inventory at the end of the quarter was $1.79 billion, down from $1.89 billion in the prior quarter. Day sales of inventory at quarter-end was 100 days compared to 129 days in the prior quarter. Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $170 million in the third quarter and $36 million for the year-to-date period. In the third quarter, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $54 million and executed a $62 million share buy-back as part of its ongoing program. ST's net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $348 million at September 28, 2019 compared to $308 million at June 29, 2019 and reflected total liquidity of $2.54 billion and total financial debt of $2.19 billion. Business Outlook The Company's guidance for the 2019 fourth quarter is: -- Net revenues are expected to increase about 5.0% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points; -- Gross margin of about 38.2%, plus or minus 200 basis points; -- This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.12 = EUR1.00 for the 2019 fourth quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts. -- The fourth quarter will close on December 31, 2019. Conference Call and Webcast Information STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results and current business outlook today at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's website, http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until November 8, 2019. Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information. Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies.

