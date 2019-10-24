Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis to digitally improve frequency and reliability of London Underground services

Amsterdam, 24 October, 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it had been granted a contract by Transport for London (TfL) to roll out its Metro EAM (Enterprise Asset Management ) and HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) Industry Solution Metro Maximo as the single asset management system for London Underground and London Trams.

Public transport providers across the globe want to combine sustainable efficiency gains across the whole life cycle of asset management whilst improving the reliability and frequency of services. At the same time, investment in infrastructure projects are planned to cater for cities' needs for more capacity to manage - increasing passenger numbers and population growth. In the meantime, citizens and commuters demand frequent and reliable public transport services. To meet these needs, a strong asset management tool such as EAMS Group's Metro Maximo is an absolute requirement.



Peter McNaught, Director of Asset Operations (AO) at Transport for London says, "Delivering one asset system that we can all use in AO will take us another step forward in our modernization journey. This is integral to our vision of achieving a safer, more reliable and more affordable railway, becoming better for our customers every day."

Metro Maximo for TfL has been designed and built by EAMS Group (an Arcadis company) as a comprehensive solution to support the whole lifecycle needs of Metro Transportation organisations for asset and safety management. It maintains the long-term capacity demand and plans the capability development. In addition, Metro Maximo shapes and delivers infrastructure change projects, manages the assets and systems which underpin delivery of multi-modal transport solutions; and operates the service on a day to day basis.

"We are proud to have been awarded this competitive assignment by Transport for London, one of the biggest digital assignments in Arcadis' history," said Rachel White, CEO Global Digital Business at Arcadis. "With urbanization on the rise and nearly 70% of the world's population expected to live in cities by 2050 innovative digital solutions such as Metro Maximo can help public transport authorities transform their services, while offering more frequent and reliable journeys for commuters."

