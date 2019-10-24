Kemira Oyj: Kemira announces a multi-million investment in water treatment chemicals production in the UK

Kemira Oyj
October 24, 2019 at 8.35 am (CET+1)
Kemira announces a multi-million investment in water treatment chemicals production in the UK
Global chemicals company Kemira announces a significant capacity extension of its ferric sulfate water treatment chemicals production line in Goole, UK. The investment decision is based on the expected growth in market demand for coagulants used in water treatment, driven by stricter regulation regarding e.g. phosphorus removal.
"Chemical treatment is the most effective and cost-efficient solution to capture and remove phosphorus from wastewater and to make it available for recycling. As one of the European leaders in chemical water treatment, we anticipate local and regional regulatory developments to ensure our customers stay ahead of the game. This investment will almost double our current production capacity in Goole and clearly demonstrates our commitment to the UK market," says Antti Salminen, President of the Industry & Water segment at Kemira.
