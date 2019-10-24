

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net profit attributable to the shareholders grew to 1.72 billion euros from last year's 1.69 billion euros. Earnings per share increased to 1.61 euros from 1.58 euros a year earlier.



Third-quarter EBIT was 2.7 billion euros, up 8 percent from last year's 2.5 billion euros.



Revenue climbed 8 percent to 43.3 billion euros from 40.2 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted for positive exchange-rate changes, revenue was slightly higher than the prior-year level.



The total unit sales rose 6 percent to 839,300 passenger cars and commercial vehicles from 794,700 units in the previous year.



The company reported 8 percent rise in sales for Mercedes-Benz Cars and 10 percent growth for Vans.



Looking ahead, Daimler continues to expect unit sales in 2019 at the previous year's number and revenue slightly above the prior year. Mercedes-Benz Cars assumes that revenue will be at the previous year's level.



Daimler Trucks now expects revenue in the magnitude of the prior year.



