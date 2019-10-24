Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Xetra
24.10.19
09:47 Uhr
3,689 Euro
-1,028
-21,79 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,658
3,660
10:03
3,661
3,665
10:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOKIA OYJ3,689-21,79 %