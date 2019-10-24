

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported that its third-quarter Group revenue totaled 5.45 billion euros, up 3.5 percent on a comparable basis. Gas & Services revenue were 5.24 billion euros, up 3.5 percent on a comparable basis.



Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO of Air Liquide, said: 'Sales growth was driven by all Gas & Services activities, which represent 96% of the Group's sales, as well as our Global Markets & Technologies business. Positive currency and significant scope impacts offset lower energy prices.'



Air Liquide said, assuming a comparable environment, the company is confident in its ability to deliver net profit growth in 2019, at constant exchange rates.



