

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron AG (AIXG) reported that its nine month operating result (EBIT) increased 18 percent to 24.5 million euros from prior year. Net result was at 20.2 million euros compared to 27.7 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.18 euros compared to 0.25 euros.



For the nine month period, revenues increased 2 percent to 184.6 million euros from previous year. Order intake declined 35 percent to 150.6 million euros.



Aixtron management refined its forecast for 2019. The company now expects to receive orders for the current financial year of around 220 million euros (previously: 220 million euros to 260 million euros). Revenues of around 260 million euros (previously: 260 million euros to 290 million euros) are projected for 2019. Management anticipates a free cash flow around 15 million euros in 2019 (previously 15 million euros to 25 million euros).



