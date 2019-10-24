

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open narrowly mixed on Thursday as investors react to another set of mixed company earnings from the U.S.



Growth worries persist as a measure of Japanese factory activity shrank at the quickest pace since 2016 in October, adding to pressure on the policymakers to take more steps to shield the economy from heightening external risks to the economic outlook.



Asian markets are trading mixed as investors await the outcome of Mario Draghi's final policy meeting at the helm of the European Central Bank and his press conference later today. No policy changes are expected after the ECB launched new stimulus measures just last month.



The dollar remains little changed and gold held steady around $1,490 per ounce while oil dipped after rising sharply to settle at near one-month high on Wednesday on data showing an unexpected decline in crude inventories in the U.S. last week.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose modestly despite Boeing and Caterpillar both reporting weaker than expected third quarter earnings and Texas Instruments forecasting current-quarter revenue well below estimates.



The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both edged up by 0.2 percent while the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent.



European markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid continued uncertainty about Brexit and lingering concerns over global economic slowdown.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1 percent. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX