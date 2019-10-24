

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's employment increased in the third quarter from last year, Statistics Norway reported Thursday.



The employment rate climbed to 68.6 percent from 67.8 percent a quarter ago. The rate stood at 67.9 percent in third quarter of 2018.



This was the highest result since 2013 for corresponding quarters, the statistical office said.



In absolute numbers, about 2.755 million persons were employed, up 42,000 from the same period last year.



The unemployment rate rose to 3.8 percent in the third quarter from 3.4 percent in the second quarter. In the same period of 2018, the jobless rate was 4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX