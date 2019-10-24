

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) said The Group achieved low double-digit revenue growth on a proforma constant currency basis in the first half. On a reported basis, revenue growth was helped by a foreign currency translation tailwind. Revenue mix was positive, with very strong growth in Rental & Subscription revenue being partly offset by lower Initial & Perpetual licences and Services.



The Group said it maintained a strong balance sheet and had net cash and treasury deposits of 58.6 million pounds as at 30 September 2019.



AVEVA will announce its results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 on 12 November 2019.



