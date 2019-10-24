

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and the NZ dollars slipped against their major counterparts in pre-European deals on Thursday.



Reversing from its early highs of 0.6858 against the greenback and 74.50 against the yen, the aussie edged down to 0.6840 and 74.29, respectively.



The aussie dropped to a 3-day low of 1.6278 against the euro, off an early high of 1.6234.



The kiwi declined to 0.6402 against the greenback, 69.53 against the yen and 1.7391 against the euro, reversing from its early highs of 0.6425, 69.80 and 1.7326, respectively.



The NZ currency fell to 1.0690 against the aussie, following a 1-1/2-month high of 1.0663 hit at 5:00 pm ET.



The aussie is likely to find support around 0.66 against the greenback, 72.5 against the yen and 1.65 against the euro. The kiwi is seen challenging support around 0.63 against the greenback, 67.5 against the yen, 1.09 against the aussie and 1.76 against the euro.



