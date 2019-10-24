Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, October 23
24 October 2019
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497
Dividend Declaration
Picton today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019, of 0.875 pence per share.
The dividend timetable is set out below:
Ex-Dividend Date - 31 October 2019
Record Date - 1 November 2019
Pay Date - 29 November 2019
The dividend of 0.875 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').
For further information:
Tavistock
Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk
Picton
Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk
Note to Editors
Picton is a UK REIT established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £688 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2019). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk
ENDS