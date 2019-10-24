Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Launches WKND! Wellness Hemp Derived CBD Online Retail Shop

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS1)(OTCQB:WKULF) a lifestyle cannabis company, announces that it has launched its WKND! Wellness hemp derived CBD online retail shop for USA customers at www.wkndwellness.com.

"We indicated last month that the Company's hemp derived CBD product portfolio was in the final stages of development and now with the launch of the online store to sell that product portfolio our plan is being executed with tremendous efficiency," said President and CEO, Mr. Chris Backus. "WKND! Wellness is a lifestyle-based hemp and CBD product line that is an ideal fit for online retail. In addition to generating revenue, we see this as a major step in expanding the brand's reach and recognition, which will help to increase demand for WKND! branded products at retail overall."

WKND! Wellness Online Retail Highlights (www.wkndwellness.com):

WKND! Wellness offers 4 hemp derived CBD product lines: CBD soft gel capsules, CBD liquid tinctures, CBD cooling gel, and CBD body butter

All products are dosed generously with full-spectrum CBD

WKND! Wellness products are manufactured and packaged in the USA

WKND! Wellness products are manufactured according to GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice)

Manufacturing facility is FDA registered

Every batch of WKND! Wellness product is tested by a 3rd party lab for purity and content

WKND! Wellness products can be shipped anywhere in the USA except Idaho and North Dakota

WKND! Wellness is a lifestyle-based hemp and CBD product line with a mission to deliver high-quality wellness products to our customers. WKND! Wellness products have been designed and developed to deliver the highest quality experiences for customers.

"With the explosion of hemp derived CBD products across the USA, it is essential that the WKND! brand had a vibrant and scalable presence so that customers throughout the country could experience our high-quality botanical creams, tinctures, and extracts and become connected to our brand," added Mr. Backus.

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada - and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Forward Looking Statements

