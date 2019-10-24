British Gas Goes Live With Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Business Processes, and to Deliver Superior Customer Experiences

Initial Results Highlight Significant Improvements in End-to-End Process Times -- Quotes That Previously Took Three Days Now Delivered in Under Three Minutes

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, and British Gas (part of Centrica), the largest energy and home services provider in the United Kingdom, today announced that the two companies have successfully implemented Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud, built on Salesforce, for the British Gas Industrial & Commercial (I&C) business division. This implementation boosts digital transformation initiatives across British Gas' sales, marketing and customer care organisations.



"To support our new commercial strategy, we were looking for a trusted partner with deep industry experience and a focus on innovation. Vlocity has that," said Ronald Starreveld, Director IS Architecture, Business and Energy, Centrica. "Within a few months, we have successfully delivered a strategic solution that accelerates time to market for new offerings and meets the rising expectations of our business customers."

British Gas made the strategic decision to upgrade its operating model to offer highly personalised energy solutions that combine commodity and non-commodity products. As part of a digital transformation, leveraging Vlocity, British Gas is making unified customer experiences possible through greater business agility, resulting in faster time to value. Because Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud is fast and efficient, with guided selling processes that expedite the experience in as few steps as possible without coding, initial results highlight significant improvements in end-to-end process times. Quotations that previously took three days can now be delivered in less than three minutes.

"We are proud to work with British Gas on its digital transformation initiatives and to support the company as it positions itself to offer highly personalised commodity and non-commodity energy solutions," said Kelly James, VP and general manager of Vlocity Energy & Utilities. "Vlocity is helping transform customer experiences by enabling British Gas to quickly create and tailor offers. Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud is built on Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM, for rapid and simplified deployment. With our ongoing product innovations, we help energy and utilities companies stay ahead of the rapidly changing marketplace and exceed growing customer expectations in a digital era."

Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud, built on the Salesforce Platform, features applications and capabilities that extend the power of Salesforce including: an extensive utility industry process library; an advanced product catalog; offers and promotions; Configure Price Quote.

About Vlocity

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world's largest companies. A three-time Forbes Cloud 100 winner (2017, 2018, 2019). Vlocity is an "industry cloud" pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM provider. Vlocity increases sales, service and marketing agility, operational efficiency, digital adoption and simplicity at a faster time to value across the enterprise. Committed to innovation, customer success and a values-led culture, Vlocity serves customers including the world's leading companies in Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government industries. Vlocity is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Become Vlocity certified. Follow us @vlocity. Learn more, visit us at www.vlocity.com

© 2019. Vlocity, Inc. All rights reserved. Vlocity and the Vlocity logo are registered trademarks of Vlocity, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com , Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS

L.A. Lassek, Corporate Communications | llassek@vlocity.com | @vlocity