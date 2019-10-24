Jadu Resolves Legacy Integration Headaches for Government and Higher Education With Robotic Process Automation Partnership

LEICESTER, England, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jadu aligns with Blue Prism to bring 'Digital Workers' to Jadu's large Government and Higher Education customers to handle tricky integrations that previously required manual rekeying.

Jadu joins Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program (TAP) to work together to solve the age-old problem of people being utilised to perform mundane tasks. In particular, the manual rekeying of data, which is recognised as a hugely wasteful process across all areas of service delivery.

The fact that Government and Higher Education organisations run on paper means that the same details often get rekeyed several times. This creates waste, duplication of effort and unnecessary costs, not to mention the higher risk of human error. Plus, this constitutes a massive waste of the most powerful organisational asset of all - the human brain.

Suraj Kika, CEO of Jadu explains how this problem can be solved, "Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has the potential to save thousands of hours in wasted effort and shortcut years of difficult integrations to legacy back-office systems that manage critical data.

"The integration between Jadu's Continuum and Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform will provide the next step in automation to help free up time for already stretched customer services, IT and administrative teams.

"The TAP partnership between Blue Prism and Jadu will enable users of Jadu's 'Integration Hub' to activate Digital Workers in Blue Prism."

Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism says, "With help from Jadu, we are bringing the power of automation through our Digital Workforce to these key markets. Our connected-RPA platform provides the bedrock foundation for enterprise customers looking to drive innovation through new intelligent automation capabilities. Together we offer more than cost cutting measures, it is about improving operational agility and overall customer experiences."

Blue Prism is a global market leader in RPA, delivering a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cognitive technologies.

Jadu is a leading provider of web experience management software, serving higher education and local government customers, such as Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh City Councils. It specialises in customer case management, highly accessible forms and web publishing tools that deliver personalised experiences for customers.

