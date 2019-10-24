Capita plc - Capita extends National Trust contract

Capita extends National Trust contract

Capita plc has today announced an extension of its longstanding customer experience partnership with the National Trust, in a five-year contract.

Capita has provided customer experience services to the National Trust since 2009, including new membership, renewals and cancellations, as well as supporting the Trust's holiday, fundraising, donation, and event management teams.

Over the next five years, Capita will work with the Trust to explore new opportunities to embed digital technology into the Trust's customer experience operation, to improve the service and choices available to members and to help deliver further savings for our client to allow them to reinvest where it matters most.

Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Capita, said: "This extension will allow us to work together to deliver better outcomes for National Trust members and supporters, helping to connect people to places through the smarter use of market-leading digital technology.

"Capita will help make supporting the National Trust simple and easy. We will continue to deliver savings for the Trust that can be reinvested in protecting 500 invaluable properties and places across the UK."

Capita answers 800,000 calls each year for the National Trust, resolves 25,000 webchat queries and handles 220,000 emails, as well as delivering a range of back-office functions including letter and membership card printing. With the support of Capita, the National Trust reports a customer satisfaction rating of 4.5 out of five.

The total IFRS15 transaction price (order book) for the five-year contract is £46m.

