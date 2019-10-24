Utilizing the industry's first 24Gb LPDDR4X chips, this highest-capacity uMCP makes 10+ GB memory solutions available to mid-market smartphone users

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced that it has begun mass producing the industry's first 12-gigabyte (GB) low-power double data rate 4X (LPDDR4X) UFS-based multichip package (uMCP). The announcement was made as part of the company's annual Samsung Tech Day at its Device Solutions' America headquarters in San Jose, California.

"Leveraging our leading-edge 24-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR4X chips, we can offer the highest mobile DRAM capacity of 12GB not only for high-end smartphones but also for mid-range devices," said Sewon Chun, executive vice president of Memory Marketing at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung will continue to support our smartphone-manufacturing customers with on-time development of next-generation mobile memory solutions, bringing enhanced smartphone experiences to many more users around the globe."

Samsung is introducing its 12GB uMCP solution just seven months after its launch of a 12GB LPDDRX package based on 16Gb DRAM. By combining four of the 24Gb LPDDR4X chips (featuring the latest 1y-nanometer process technology) and ultra-fast eUFS 3.0 NAND storage into a single package, the new mobile memory is able to break through the current 8GB package limit and provide 10+ GB memory to the broader smartphone market.*

As the trend toward larger, higher-resolution smartphone displays continues to grow, more users will benefit from Samsung's uMCP solution when running data-intensive tasks or multitasking. With 1.5X capacity of the previous 8GB package and a data transfer rate of 4,266 megabits per second (Mbps), the 12GB uMCP can support smooth 4K video recording as well as accommodate AI and machine learning features even for mid-end smartphones.

Samsung plans to rapidly expand the availability of 10+ GB LPDDR DRAM to address the increasing needs of global smartphone makers for higher-capacity memory solutions, while reinforcing its competitive edge in the memory marketplace.

