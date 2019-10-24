OASIS Group Expands European Presence With the Acquisition of ArchiDoc in Poland

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, one of the largest Records and Information Management (RIM) providers in Europe, has taken the next step in its European expansion programme through the acquisition of ArchiDoc in Poland. ArchiDoc was acquired from OEX S.A. a Warsaw Stock Exchange listed company.

The deal, which finalised on 17thOctober 2019, sees OASIS Group realise its strategic objective to expand into central Europe.

"The decision to expand into central Europe was a logical step in our business growth strategy." said Espen Halvorsen, Chief Executive Officer at OASIS Group. "We are also pleased to integrate a team that delivers significant and profitable growth thanks to its client driven strategy," continued Mr Halvorsen.

"We strongly believe we have concluded a deal which is in the best interest of all parties. We are proud to have been able to support the management of ArchiDoc in substantially growing the revenues and profits of the company since its acquisition. As we now move our strategic focus towards e-commerce services, we feel that OASIS is very well positioned to offer ArchiDoc the long term strategic support it needs to achieve its ambitious business goals" said Jerzy Motz, CEO of OEX SA.

With over 1000 Team Members ArchiDoc is the second largest provider of RIM services in Poland. Driving Digital Transformation through the supply of a suite of information management Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, an area that OASIS has also been investing in over recent years.

Given the growing demand for digital transformation being discussed by clients across Europe it is a very exciting time for both organisations.

"We will leverage the OASIS Group's Europe wide network advantages, coupled with our local professional services experience, to provide strategic support to our combined European Clients," said Konrad Rochalski, President of the Management Board at ArchiDoc.

This marks the 46th acquisition to date for the OASIS Group.

