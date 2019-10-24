Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan Elevates Customer Experience Using WhatsApp Business API Enabled by Infobip

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global cloud communications platform company for businesses and a leader in omnichannel engagement solutions has enabled WhatsApp Business API for Alfa-Bank, one of Kazakhstan's largest consumer banks.

Customers of Alfa-Bank can receive transaction information, payment reminders and account information over WhatsApp. In addition, the bank also provides customers with operational support for Alfa-Bank's products and services over the chat app.

"Security and digital channels developing are one of Alfa-Bank's absolute top priorities. WhatsApp Business API enabled by Infobip allows our customers to communicate over WhatsApp in a safe, secure way. Channel verification with its green check mark helps the customers to quickly recognize Alfa-Bank's verified dialogue over WhatsApp, avoiding any possible fraud situations," said Andrey Karabidi, Executive Director of Customer Service at Alfa-Bank in Kazakhstan.

WhatsApp, with its 1.6 billion users in 180 countries is the world's most used chat app and the most popular chat app in Kazakhstan.

"Today's banks are all about building long-term loyalty where customer experience is key. Reaching your customers and responding to everyday banking inquiries is a brand new, highly engaging way of building trust knowing your bank is always there for you over WhatsApp- the chat app they already trust and enjoy," said Ruslana Reznikova, Infobip's Managing Director of Eurasia.

Customers of Alfa-Bank can start using the bank's WhatsApp service by adding the phone number +7 771 936 1111 to the user's personal contact list and then dialing the number over WhatsApp.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people and simplifies the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 65 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

