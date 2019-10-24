Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F657 ISIN: CH0022427626 Ticker-Symbol: LELA 
Lang & Schwarz
24.10.19
13:10 Uhr
1.045,00 Euro
-7,50
-0,71 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEM HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEM HOLDING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.040,00
1.050,00
13:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEM
LEM HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEM HOLDING SA1.045,00-0,71 %