Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAE LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Oct-2019 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 122.3435 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 338213 CODE: MVAE LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAE LN Sequence No.: 24760 EQS News ID: 896133 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2019 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)