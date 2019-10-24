Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Oct-2019 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.182 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2220500 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 24795 EQS News ID: 896203 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 24, 2019 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)