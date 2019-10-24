Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Oct-2019 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.1522 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6313169 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 24827 EQS News ID: 896267 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 24, 2019 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)