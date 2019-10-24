Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116FD ISIN: BE0974276082 Ticker-Symbol: OT7 
Frankfurt
24.10.19
11:35 Uhr
14,910 Euro
+0,070
+0,47 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,960
15,080
12:00
14,970
15,150
12:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONTEX GROUP NV14,910+0,47 %