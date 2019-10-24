Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Tradegate
21.10.19
08:00 Uhr
60,10 Euro
+0,34
+0,57 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,56
59,98
12:59
59,64
60,00
12:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION60,10+0,57 %