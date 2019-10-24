Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNO LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Oct-2019 / 11:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.2043 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5223602 CODE: CRNO LN ISIN: LU1829218582 ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNO LN Sequence No.: 24833 EQS News ID: 896279 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2019 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)