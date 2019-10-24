Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Oct-2019 / 11:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 23-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.7323 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96824021 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 24717 EQS News ID: 896045 End of Announcement EQS News Service

