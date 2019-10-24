Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Oct-2019 / 11:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 130.4352 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11096564 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 24691 EQS News ID: 895993 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2019 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)