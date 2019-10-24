

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced an access agreement with NHS England for all currently licensed Vertex cystic fibrosis medicines and any future indications of these medicines.



The company noted that within 30 days patients with CF in England ages 2 years and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator or CFTR gene can be prescribed ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) by their doctor and CF patients ages 12 years and older who either have two copies of the F508del mutation or one copy of the F508del mutation and a copy of one of the other 14 licensed mutations can be prescribed SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) in combination with ivacaftor.



The company stated that the agreement also offers expanded access to KALYDECO(ivacaftor) to include people ages 18 years and older who have the R117H mutation and those patients ages 12 months and older who have one of the nine licensed gating mutations.



