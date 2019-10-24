The global cross-border E-commerce logistics market is poised to grow by USD 24.10 billion during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing cross-border e-commerce industry. Also, increasing deployment of parcel lockers is anticipated to boost the growth of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market.

The rise in disposable income and a surge in digital literacy is driving the cross-border e-commerce sector. Moreover, the increasing adoption of online shopping in emerging economies and the strong foothold of significant e-commerce players is contributing to the growth of cross-border e-commerce industry. Rising cross-border e-commerce industry will also increase the demand for logistics with services such as transportation and warehousing, leading to market growth.

Major Five Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market Companies:

Aramex

Aramex owns and operates businesses under various segments such as international express, freight forwarding, domestic express, logistics, publication and distribution, and others. The company offers a wide range of cross-border E-commerce logistics services. Some of the services provided by the company are shop ship service, express service, and drop and ship service.

C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson operates the business under four segments, which include North America surface transportation, global forwarding, Robinson fresh, and all other and corporate. The company's key offerings under the cross-border e-commerce logistics sector include transportation and warehouse logistics and retail logistics.

CJ Logistics

CJ Logistics has business operations under various segments, namely contract logistics, parcel, and global. The service offered by the company is CBeC Customized Logistics Service.

DHL Group

DHL Group operates the business under four segments, which include post e-commerce- parcel, express, global forwarding, freight division and supply chain. The company's key offerings under the Cross Border e-commerce Logistics sector include freight transportation, warehousing and order fulfillment.

FedEx

FedEx business includes segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, Corporate, Other and eliminations. The company's key offerings in the cross-border e-commerce logistics sector include FedEx Priority Overnight and Standard Overnight, FedEx Economy, Ancillary Services, and FedEx Critical Inventory Logistics.

Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 2022)

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 2022)

APAC

Americas

EMEA

