Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGF5 ISIN: US12541W2098 Ticker-Symbol: CH1A 
Frankfurt
24.10.19
08:15 Uhr
79,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,00
80,50
12:47
80,00
80,50
12:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CH ROBINSON
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC79,500,00 %