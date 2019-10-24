Huawei and Phanes Group Power the Largest Distributed Solar Project in the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Group, an international end-to-end solar provider headquartered in Dubai UAE, has partnered with Huawei to deliver the UAE's first medium voltage (MV) rooftop connection solar project. The 25.8 MW distributed rooftop project was developed for DP World - the 2nd largest port operator worldwide. This is currently the largest distributed development in the UAE and has a unique composition of different project types, including warehouses, carports, and commercial buildings.

The development includes 88,000 plus solar panels, Huawei's SUN2000-(8-40)KTL all series Smart String Inverters, 25 independent projects, each with single Points of Connection (POC), across 60 plus rooftops and 6 different roof types including the region's first biggest single-site rooftop (2.6 MW). The project also had 12 different building profiles and included simultaneous work on up to 12 projects.

It is a key project under Dubai's Shams net-metering scheme and serves as a blueprint for the roll-out of distributed industrial solar PV for the region. Stefanos Lialios, Head of Project Execution for Oryx Solar Systems Solutions - a Phanes Group company - said that the project provides stable power generation to DP World thanks to the performance of the Huawei smart string inverters, especially their reliability and low failure rate since they were commissioned to the grid. Phanes Group supports the use of the natural cooling smart string inverters in extremely high temperatures and desert conditions, and further optimizes costs through the smart management system.

"We are really proud of this partnership and the project," added Lialios. "It's a pioneering project which will act as a kick-starter for moving the PV solar industry forward in the UAE and we are optimistic on the future of renewables in the Emirates."

The DP World Solar project takes advantage of the high natural irradiance to produce 35,734 MWh electricity annually and displaces more than 21,000 tons of CO 2 every year. It is accredited under the UN Component Project Activities for Small-Scale Solar in UAE and contributes to Dubai's Integrated Energy Strategy 2030 as well as the UAE's vision 2021 for a stainable environment. Phanes Group and Huawei will continue to work together to develop more efficient solar PV plants worldwide.

About Phanes Group:

Phanes Group is an international solar energy developer, investment manager and asset manager, strategically headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Established in 2012, Phanes Group's integrated approach, combining financial and engineering expertise, enables the company to deliver end-to-end solar energy solutions.

Phanes Group has a growing portfolio of solar investments and developments spanning multiple geographies, with a distinct focus on emerging markets - especially Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS). To date, Phanes Group's global clean power contribution is in excess of 70 MW, with a further 1.5 GW under development or at the planning stage globally.

About Huawei:

Huawei is a leading global ICT and network energy solutions provider, currently providing network energy products and solutions in over 170 countries, serving more than three billion people around the world. Huawei innovatively integrates digital information technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, and cloud computing, with PV technology, to promote industry-leading smart PV solutions for utility-scale, commercial and residential scenarios. Based on reports released by global consultancy IHS Markit, Huawei was ranked No.1 globally in inverter shipment for four consecutive years, from 2015 to 2018. For more information, please visit: https://solar.huawei.com or LinkedIn/Twitter/Facebook: Huawei FusionSolar.