

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $659 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $615 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $659 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $5.64 billion from $5.58 billion last year.



