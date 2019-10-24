Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Berlin
24.10.19
08:08 Uhr
0,023 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
24.10.2019 | 12:58
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, October 24

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

24 October 2019

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 23 October 2019 that Richard Taberner is now beneficially interested in less than 3 per cent of the issued ordinary shares of €0.00025 and voting rights in the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© 2019 PR Newswire