

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's central bank maintained its policy rate on Thursday after raising it by a quarter point last month.



The Executive Board of Norges Bank decided to hold the policy rate at 1.50 percent, as widely expected.



The board assessed that new information since September indicates that the policy rate outlook for the coming period is little changed.



The upturn in the economy is continuing broadly as estimated in September and underlying inflation has been as projected.



'The Executive Board's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the policy rate will most likely remain at the present level in the coming period,' Governor Øystein Olsen, said.



