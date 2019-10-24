

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.58 billion, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $2.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $7.99 billion from $8.15 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.72 vs. $2.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q3): $7.99 Bln vs. $8.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.15 Full year EPS guidance: $8.99 to $9.09



