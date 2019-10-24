NOBL Acquires Leading European Cannabis Conference Group Premium Conference Brands to Support Global Strategy

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NOBL, a leading media, data, tech and consultancy group for the global cannabis industry, has completed its 100% acquisition of Cannabis Europa and European Cannabis Week from its Joint Venture partners.

Cannabis Europa, founded in 2017 as a joint venture between Hanway Associates and Prohibition Partners, has fast-become the definitive, market leading thought leadership conference series for the cannabis industry. With events In Europe and North America, Cannabis Europa has become a catalyst for positive change in the cannabis industry, bringing together leaders in health, policy, science and business.

Cannabis Europa has strengthened its senior management team with Rachel Jones joining as Managing Director. Prior to Cannabis Europa, Rachel held senior leadership positions at The FT Live, the global event arm of The Financial Times. Cannabis Europa Co-Founder Alastair Moore continues as Creative Director to support the growth of the brand and series globally.

Cannabis Europa has been at the centre of the European cannabis industry since its inception, playing an important role in the push for legalisation in the UK (2018) and France (2019). Previous conferences have attracted senior politicians, Prime Ministers, FTSE 100 CEOs, industry pioneers and thought leaders.

Stephen Murphy, Founder and CEO of NOBL, said: "Cannabis Europa is a unique and highly important conference series built for the cannabis industry. We are delighted to complete the acquisition and fully integrate this into our portfolio, supercharging our mission to open up, demystify and facilitate access to this exciting industry."

Outgoing Managing Director of Cannabis Europa Alastair Moore said: "In only two years, we have built a platform that has had a huge impact on the industry and has created a forum for discussion, debate and opportunity-sharing around the burgeoning cannabis industry. I'm incredibly proud of Cannabis Europa and looking forward to working further with the team at NOBL, who have been invaluable long-term partners. They are perfectly positioned for rapid global expansion of the platform."

About NOBL

NOBL is a global leader in cannabis data, media and conferences. With a portfolio of global leading brands including Prohibition Partners, Cannabis Europa and Atalis, combined with a highly experienced leadership team, NOBL is positioned to help evolve the industry, at pace. NOBL is committed to unlocking the societal, economic and medical opportunities for cannabis.

NOBL Group Ltd. was formerly the Media & Data division of European Cannabis Holdings. ECH Ltd recently completed its demerger after successfully incubating what have become some of the world's leading cannabis companies.

About Cannabis Europa

The foremost arena to share knowledge and shape the future of medical cannabis in Europe. Cannabis Europa is Europe's leading medical cannabis conference series with events globally. It is a thought leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy and business. The team is focused on bringing groundbreaking and high-quality content, speakers and experiences to audiences in Europe and internationally.

About Hanway Associates

Hanway Associates are a London-based strategy consultancy that helps clients navigate the nascent cannabis industry. They specialise in cannabis research, market entry and M&A strategy, corporate advisory, and strategic communications.

Hanway help open and enter markets, build brands and grow clients' networks. Clients include Licensed Producers of cannabis, pharmaceutical and FMCG companies, investment funds and innovative startups. They also run the professional network, First Wednesdays.

