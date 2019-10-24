Two Important Focus Points on Phytosanitary Defence at the World Pear Forum

FERRARA, Italy, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown spot disease and the Marmorated stink bug are the main phytosanitary problems that affect pear growing and will be at the heart of the technical conventions of the World Pear Forum in program at FuturPera 2019, in Ferrara Fiere e Congressi from 28 to 30 November 2019.

The aim of this technical part of the international forum, organized in association with CSO Italy, is to take stock of the latest news and possible strategies for defence against two severe pear tree diseases and how improving production, as explained by Albano Bergami, member of the FuturPera BoD and national chairman of the fruit growing section of Confagricoltura.

"2019 will be remembered as the 'horrible' year for national pear growing. The priority, in order to relaunch the sector, is to identify and share strategies for containing these problems, at economically sustainable levels."

In detail, on 28 November, starting from 2 pm, there will be a session on "Analysis and possible solutions for the damage of brown spot disease" with a first part dedicated to the report on the in-field tests by Marina Collina (University of Bologna); Stefano Civolani (Innova Research centre); Claudio Cristiani (CAE test centre); and Michele Preti (Astra). The second part will bring the experience of nurseries, grower organizations and consortia - Salvi Vivai, Vivai Mazzoni, FruitModena, Agrintesa, Consorzio Agrario dell'Emilia, C.or.ma. This will be followed by Loredana Antonacci (phytosanitary department of the Emilia-Romagna region) and the Australian horticultural adviser Marcel Veens moderated by Ivano Valmori, director of AgroNotizie.

On Saturday 30 November, from 10 am, will take place the convention titled "How to tackle new challenges: the example of the Marmorated stink bug." CSO Italy will open the day with a summary of the surface areas used for pear growing and a projection for the year 2020, with a report by Michele Mariani, a technician from the Fll, Luca Casoli (Phytosanitary Department of Modena and Reggio Emilia) and Lara Maistrello (University of Modena and Reggio Emilia) moderated by Giannantonio Armentano, a journalist for the Informatore Agrario journal.

FuturPera is organized by Ferrara Fiere e Congressi and OI Pera in association with CSO Italy, Fll. Navarra Foundation, the contribution of Emilia-Romagna Region, Municipality of Ferrara and Chamber of Commerce of Ferrara and the support of Bper Banca, Generali Italia and VH Italia Assicurazioni.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016853/FuturPera_World_Pear_Forum.jpg

Contact:

RP Circuiti Multimedia

f.pattacini@rpcircuiti.it

+39-334-31-39-959