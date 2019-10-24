

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $187.81 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $203.67 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $60.36 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $877.87 million from $850.18 million last year.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $60.36 Mln. vs. $66.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $877.87 Mln vs. $850.18 Mln last year.



