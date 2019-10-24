Chubb announces appointment of Jonathan Poole as Head of Middle Market for the UK & Ireland

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Jonathan Poole as Head of Middle Market for the UK and Ireland.

In this role Jonathan will have overall responsibility for Chubb's Middle Market strategy for the UK and Ireland which includes sales and distribution, its underwriting centres and product development in this important segment.

Jonathan will succeed Sara Mitchell who was appointed Division President for Chubb's UK and Ireland Retail Business in April. He will be based in London and report to Sara Mitchell. The appointment is effective 6 January 2020.

Jonathan, who has almost 30 years' experience in the insurance industry, joins from Tokio Marine, where he is currently Head of Operations for TMKI. He was previously at Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group where he held a variety of senior roles, including Global Head of Underwriting Operations (MS Amlin), Chief Executive Officer (MSI Europe) and Head of Claims for its Lloyd's managing agency.

Sara Mitchell, Division President for the UK and Ireland, Chubb said:

"I am delighted that Jonathan is joining us to head our Middle Market segment in the UK and Ireland. This a hugely important part of our business and I know Jonathan's experience, understanding and insights will help to drive continued growth and deliver results. He is highly respected in the industry and I am very much looking forward to working with him as we move into 2020."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

