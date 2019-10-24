

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co (RTN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $860 million, or $3.08 per share. This compares with $644 million, or $2.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $7.45 billion from $6.81 billion last year.



Raytheon Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $860 Mln. vs. $644 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.08 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.86 -Revenue (Q3): $7.45 Bln vs. $6.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.70 - $11.80 Full year revenue guidance: $29.1 - $29.4 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX