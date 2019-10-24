

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $36.52 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $789.18 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $136.84 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $823.72 million from $758.11 million last year.



Twitter, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $136.84 Mln. vs. $162.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.17 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $823.72 Mln vs. $758.11 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.94 - $1.01 Bln



