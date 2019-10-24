

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, LabCorp (LH) narrowed its full-year 2019 guidance range for adjusted earnings and raised its annual revenue growth outlook.



For fiscal 2019, the company narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $11.20 to $11.30 per share from the prior guidance range of $11.10 to $11.40 per share.



The company also narrowed its full-year revenue growth range to between 1.5 and 2.0 percent from the previous range of 1.0 and 2.0 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.27 per share on revenue growth of 1.3 percent to $11.48 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



