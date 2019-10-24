

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economic confidence fell for the second straight month in October, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 93.6 in October from 94.6 in September. The reading was the lowest since August 2014, when it was 93.4.



In August, the confidence index was 95.6.



The business confidence index decreased to 91.6 in October from 92.9 in the preceding month.



The industrial sentiment index decreased to 87.5 in October from 90.3 in the previous month.



The measure of confidence in construction increased to 104.3 in October from 101.8 in the prior month, while that in trade fell to 90.6 from 95.1.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 103.6 in October from 103.3 in the previous month.



