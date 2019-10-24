

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Trucks North America LLC, a division of German automaker Daimler AG, is recalling around 53,000 Thomas Built school buses, citing safety issue with seats. The recall is expected to begin on December 2.



The recall involves Thomas Built Saf-T-Liner EFX, Minotour, Saf-T-Liner C2, and Saf-T-Liner HDX school buses equipped with SynTec S3B or S3C seats. These buses were manufactured between July 5, 2013 and August 15, 2019.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA, the seats lack impact absorption, which increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash.



The seats may have been manufactured with styrene blocks that may not provide sufficient impact absorption in certain specific areas around the steel seat frame of the back support.



NHTSA, which announced the recall, noted that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for school bus passenger seating and crash protection.



Daimler Trucks dealers will install additional impact material between the re-bond back and the vinyl back cover to increase the amount of absorption, free of charge.



