

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $207 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $208 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $1.55 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $208 Mln. vs. $169 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.47 - $2.51



