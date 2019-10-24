

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $220.7 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $318.8 million, or $3.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $285.5 million or $2.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $2.93 billion from $2.83 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $285.5 Mln. vs. $281.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.90 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.85 -Revenue (Q3): $2.93 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.20 to $11.30 Full year revenue guidance: $11.33 Bln



