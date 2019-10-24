

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.89 billion, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $3.22 billion, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $26.83 billion from $22.14 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.89 Bln. vs. $3.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $26.83 Bln vs. $22.14 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX