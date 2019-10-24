

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co. (RTN) said it raised its 2019 earnings per share from continuing operations guidance to a range of $11.70 - $11.80 from the prior estimation of $11.50 - $11.70 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $11.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company now expects annual net sales to be in the range of $29.1 billion - $29.4 billion, compared to the prior estimation of $28.8 billion - $29.3 billion. Analysts expects revenues of $29.08 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX